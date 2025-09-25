Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The Yokota Samurai Taiko Drummers perform during the 78th Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Air Force Ball is a time-honored tradition where military communities come together to celebrate Air Force heritage and commemorate past and present contributions to national defense. Team Yokota celebrated the 78th Air Force birthday with a blend of Japanese and American traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 21:43
    Photo ID: 9340524
    VIRIN: 250920-F-SL055-1109
    Resolution: 4437x2952
    Size: 854.25 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball
    Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    celebration
    birthday
    tradition
    Yokota
    78th Air Force Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download