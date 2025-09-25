The Yokota Samurai Taiko Drummers perform during the 78th Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Air Force Ball is a time-honored tradition where military communities come together to celebrate Air Force heritage and commemorate past and present contributions to national defense. Team Yokota celebrated the 78th Air Force birthday with a blend of Japanese and American traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9340524
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-SL055-1109
|Resolution:
|4437x2952
|Size:
|854.25 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.