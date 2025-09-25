Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball

The Yokota Air Base Honor Guard posts the colors during the 78th Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Air Force Ball is a time-honored tradition where military communities come together to celebrate Air Force heritage and commemorate past and present contributions to national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
