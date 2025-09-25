Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Yokota Air Base Honor Guard posts the colors during the 78th Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Air Force Ball is a time-honored tradition where military communities come together to celebrate Air Force heritage and commemorate past and present contributions to national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)