Japan Air Self-Defense Force and 374th Airlift Wing leadership break open a barrel of celebratory Japanese sake during the 78th Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Traditionally, when wooden mallets break through the lid of a ceremonial sake barrel, it signifies an opening for good fortune. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9340525
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-SL055-1118
|Resolution:
|5448x4024
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.