Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force and 374th Airlift Wing leadership break open a barrel of celebratory Japanese sake during the 78th Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Traditionally, when wooden mallets break through the lid of a ceremonial sake barrel, it signifies an opening for good fortune. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)