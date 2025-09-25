22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force preform a shoulder drag during a field training event at Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. Integrating tactical combat casualty care and ground patrols, 22nd ATF members validated the effectiveness of their training by employing real-world procedures to manage potential injuries and maintain security within the simulated operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
|09.17.2025
|09.25.2025 16:57
|9340139
|250917-F-AV319-1288
|3000x1996
|1.32 MB
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|1
|0
