22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, participate in a field training exercise at Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. This exercise tested 22nd ATF members to integrate the skills and knowledge they gained throughout the previous week, applying tactical movement, communication, and security protocols in a realistic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)