    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, participate in a field training exercise at Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. This exercise tested 22nd ATF members to integrate the skills and knowledge they gained throughout the previous week, applying tactical movement, communication, and security protocols in a realistic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 9340117
    VIRIN: 250917-F-AV319-1032
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, 22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

