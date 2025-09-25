22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, detain a simulated member of an oppositional force during a field training exercise at Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. The culminating exercise challenged 22nd ATF members to translate the tactical skills learned throughout the week into effective action within a simulated real-world operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)