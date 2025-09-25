22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force focus their weapons

on a potential threat during a field training event at Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. During the exercise, 22nd ATF members put their week of tactical training to the test in this exercise, applying their skills during realistic field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)