Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force secure the perimeter and monitor for threats during a field training exercise at Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise emphasized securing entry control points against potential threats and maintaining vigilant patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 9340126
    VIRIN: 250917-F-AV319-1114
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise
    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise
    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise
    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise
    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise
    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise
    22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Readiness, Air Task Force, Warfighter, Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download