22nd ATF Airmen culminates 200 level event with a field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force participate in a field training exercise at Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. The 22nd ATF members put their week of tactical training to the test, applying their skills to realistic field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)