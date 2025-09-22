Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cyclists pose for a group photo at the Air Force Memorial, Washington D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. Approximately 260 cyclists participated in the four-day Memorial-to-Memorial from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina covering more than 340 miles with 10,925 ft of climbing terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)