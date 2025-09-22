Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

Cyclists pose for a group photo at the Air Force Memorial, Washington D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. Approximately 260 cyclists participated in the four-day Memorial-to-Memorial from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina covering more than 340 miles with 10,925 ft of climbing terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|09.21.2025
|09.25.2025 10:57
|9339099
|250921-F-QI804-1115
|5918x3938
|2.56 MB
|US
|0
|0
