A cyclist photographs a couple after completing the Memorial-to-Memorial at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. The ride tested participants’ mental and physical endurance over four days and more than 340 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9339098
|VIRIN:
|250921-F-QI804-1117
|Resolution:
|5747x3796
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell and SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.