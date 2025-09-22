Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alex Hetherington, U.S. Marine Corps Marathon Organization deputy director, presents a hand cyclist with a challenge coin during the Memorial-to-Memorial closing ceremony at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. The M2M is a four-day long bike ride that supports wounded warriors, this year 18 wounded warriors participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)