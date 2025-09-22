Alex Hetherington, U.S. Marine Corps Marathon Organization deputy director, presents a hand cyclist with a challenge coin during the Memorial-to-Memorial closing ceremony at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. The M2M is a four-day long bike ride that supports wounded warriors, this year 18 wounded warriors participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9339094
|VIRIN:
|250921-F-QI804-1131
|Resolution:
|9721x7198
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.