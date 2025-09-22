Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, congratulates a cyclist with a challenge coin for his performance during the Memorial-to-Memorial event at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. Throughout the event, Allvin emphasized how family, community, and heritage connects participants across generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9339096
    VIRIN: 250921-F-QI804-1128
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride
    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride
    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride
    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride
    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride
    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    Wounded Warriors
    M2M
    Monument to Monument
    M2M 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download