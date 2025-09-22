Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, congratulates a cyclist with a challenge coin for his performance during the Memorial-to-Memorial event at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. Throughout the event, Allvin emphasized how family, community, and heritage connects participants across generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell).