Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

Cyclists from the Memorial-to-Memorial pose at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. The four-day ride covered more than 340 miles and 10,925 feet of climbing from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)