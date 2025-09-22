Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride [Image 2 of 6]

    Pedals Down, Celebrations Up: Final Day of the Memorial-to-Memorial Bike Ride

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Cyclists from the Memorial-to-Memorial pose at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025. The four-day ride covered more than 340 miles and 10,925 feet of climbing from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

