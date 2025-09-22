U.S. Air Force Airmen salute during the folding of the American flag at a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025. The flag folding was done to honor and remember service members who were held captive or remain unaccounted for. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9338252
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-XB588-1045
|Resolution:
|4782x3182
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.