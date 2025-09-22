Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, carries the POW/MIA flag during the POW/MIA recognition ruck at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 to be celebrated on the third Friday of September to honor all Americans who were prisoners of war or remain missing in action. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)