Members of Space Launch Delta 30 participate in a POW/MIA ruck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. The event honored prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)
This work, Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.