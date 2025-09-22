Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Bill Danner, U.S. Coast Guard retired, speaks during the POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025. The ceremony pays tribute to those service members who have not returned from the battlefield and those who are held captive as prisoners of war. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)