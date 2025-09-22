Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Cmdr. Bill Danner, U.S. Coast Guard retired, speaks during the POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025. The ceremony pays tribute to those service members who have not returned from the battlefield and those who are held captive as prisoners of war. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9338251
    VIRIN: 250919-F-XB588-1044
    Resolution: 5149x3426
    Size: 945.34 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day
    Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day
    Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day
    Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day
    Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Space Systems Operations

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Air Force
    Ruck march
    MIA
    POW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download