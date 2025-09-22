Cmdr. Bill Danner, U.S. Coast Guard retired, speaks during the POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025. The ceremony pays tribute to those service members who have not returned from the battlefield and those who are held captive as prisoners of war. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9338251
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-XB588-1044
|Resolution:
|5149x3426
|Size:
|945.34 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.