Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aicon Venzon reads the names of those identified as prisoners of war or missing in action during the POW/MIA Remembrance Ruck at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. The names were read aloud during the ruck honoring those that have been captured or lost during war. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)