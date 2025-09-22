U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aicon Venzon reads the names of those identified as prisoners of war or missing in action during the POW/MIA Remembrance Ruck at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. The names were read aloud during the ruck honoring those that have been captured or lost during war. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9338250
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-XB588-1043
|Resolution:
|5043x3355
|Size:
|856.17 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg honored POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.