1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families of U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade watch their Service member stand in formation at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. Soldiers embraced their families after completing their deployment and returning home. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)