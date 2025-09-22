1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade walk off a plane at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. The redeployment marked the battalion’s official return from duty in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)