U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade walk off a plane at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. The redeployment marked the battalion’s official return from duty in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9337721
|VIRIN:
|250922-A-LX406-2634
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.