1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hug each other after getting off a plane at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. After completing their deployment, Soldiers reunited with loved ones and friends as they returned home. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)