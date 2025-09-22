Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment [Image 1 of 8]

    1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Commander and Brigade Command Sergeant Major shake hands with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. Brigade Leadership welcomed soldiers home after a successful mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 16:28
    Location: TEXAS, US
    69th ADA
    soldier
    ceremony
    Fort Hood
    return home

