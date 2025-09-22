1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Commander and Brigade Command Sergeant Major shake hands with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. Brigade Leadership welcomed soldiers home after a successful mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)