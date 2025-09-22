1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Miller, the battalion Sergeant Major, shakes hands with the U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade as they walk off the plane at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. Soldiers returned to their families after concluding their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)