A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade poses for a photo with their loved ones at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. Soldiers embraced their families after completing their deployment and returning home. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9337739
|VIRIN:
|250922-A-MF603-8515
|Resolution:
|7239x4828
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood after 2025 Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.