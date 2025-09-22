Classroom in the Clouds

Dr. Rick Walsh, superintendent of the Plum Borough School District, leads Plum High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets off a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Sept. 6, 2025, following an orientation flight. The experience gave students a firsthand look at Air Force aviation and the opportunities available through the AF JROTC program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9337490
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-UU934-1092
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
