Classroom in the Clouds

A Plum High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadet exits a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Sept. 6, 2025. The AF JROTC program provides high school students with leadership training, citizenship education, and opportunities to explore military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)