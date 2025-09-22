Classroom in the Clouds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Plum High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets board a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Sept. 6, 2025. The program gives high school students opportunities to explore aviation and aerospace while building teamwork and discipline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)