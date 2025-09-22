Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Classroom in the Clouds [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Classroom in the Clouds

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Plum High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets board a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Sept. 6, 2025. The AF JROTC program provides high school students with leadership training, citizenship education, and opportunities to explore military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9337459
    VIRIN: 250906-F-UU934-1069
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Classroom in the Clouds [Image 8 of 8], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Classroom in the Clouds
    Classroom in the Clouds
    Classroom in the Clouds
    Classroom in the Clouds
    Classroom in the Clouds
    Classroom in the Clouds
    Classroom in the Clouds
    Classroom in the Clouds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    4th AF
    911th AW
    AFJROTC
    Steel Airmen
    Pittsburgh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download