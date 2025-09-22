Classroom in the Clouds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Plum High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets pose for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Sept. 6, 2025, before an orientation flight. The AF JROTC program develops leadership, citizenship, and character through hands-on experiences with the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)