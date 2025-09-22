Classroom in the Clouds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Plum High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets exit a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Sept. 6, 2025, after an orientation flight. AF JROTC introduces students to Air Force culture and careers while encouraging service to community and nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)