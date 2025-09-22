86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr., 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, during an immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The photo comes after McKinley notified Jones he was selected for Airman Below-the-Zone, allowing him to promote to the rank of senior airman six months early. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)