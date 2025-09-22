Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley, speaks to Airmen during an immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The immersion gave Airmen an opportunity to ask the former CMSAF questions and receive advice on how to excel in their military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 08:45
|Photo ID:
|9336323
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-GH688-1202
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.