86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, meet with senior enlisted leaders during an immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. McKinley and Lawton met with the group to gain a deeper understanding of the role they play in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)