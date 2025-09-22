86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley, receives a mission overview from Staff Sgt. Cameron Bell, intel system infrastructure supervisor, during an immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. McKinley met with Airmen from different squadrons around the installation to learn about their distinct capabilities and strategic roles in enabling mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 08:45
Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
