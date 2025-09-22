86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley, learns about equipment used by the 1st Combat Communications Squadron during an immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. McKinley met with Airmen from around the installation to learn about their distinct capabilities and strategic roles in enabling mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)