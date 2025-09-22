86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, speak at a breakfast with Airmen during an immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The breakfast gave Airmen the opportunity to connect with Air Force leaders and discuss the vital role they play in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)