    86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15 [Image 1 of 6]

    86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, speak at a breakfast with Airmen during an immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The breakfast gave Airmen the opportunity to connect with Air Force leaders and discuss the vital role they play in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9336254
    VIRIN: 250919-F-GH688-1012
    Resolution: 5244x3489
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 86 AW welcomes CMSAF 15 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    immersion
    USAFE

