Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Natalia Stallings and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maria Lozano Mungia, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, assist a surgeon during a cesarean section at the naval hospital. Stallings and Lozano Mungia perform surgical counts and anticipate the surgeon’s needs with precision, demonstrating the vital role Navy surgical technologists play in ensuring patient safety and sustaining operational readiness across the fleet while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9336037
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-MM059-5671
|Resolution:
|1052x1359
|Size:
|292.8 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Gabriela Santesteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists
No keywords found.