Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Natalia Stallings and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maria Lozano Mungia, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, assist a surgeon during a cesarean section at the naval hospital. Stallings and Lozano Mungia perform surgical counts and anticipate the surgeon’s needs with precision, demonstrating the vital role Navy surgical technologists play in ensuring patient safety and sustaining operational readiness across the fleet while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments.