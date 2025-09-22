Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists [Image 5 of 6]

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Gabriela Santesteban 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Natalia Stallings and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maria Lozano Mungia, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, assist a surgeon during a cesarean section at the naval hospital. Stallings and Lozano Mungia perform surgical counts and anticipate the surgeon’s needs with precision, demonstrating the vital role Navy surgical technologists play in ensuring patient safety and sustaining operational readiness across the fleet while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 05:14
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    This work, Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Gabriela Santesteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

