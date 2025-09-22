Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bret Burns, a surgical technologist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, assists a surgeon during an orthopedic procedure. Navy surgical technologists display versatility across specialties, from orthopedic to general surgery, ensuring precision and patient safety in every case while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments.