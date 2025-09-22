Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Vincent Nella, a surgical technologist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, prepares to first assist during a cesarean section at the naval hospital. While Nella has specialized in urology, Navy surgical technologists are trained to scrub in across multiple specialties, ensuring operational readiness and safe surgical care for service members and their families while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments.