Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kayman Welsh, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, prepares a Mayo stand with instruments for a general surgery procedure at the naval hospital. Having recently completed a more advanced surgical technologist school, Welsh exemplifies the skill and adaptability of Navy surgical technologists, who provide critical support across a wide range of procedures to sustain medical readiness while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments.
Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 05:14
Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists
