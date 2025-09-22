Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists [Image 4 of 6]

    Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Gabriela Santesteban 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kayman Welsh, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, prepares a Mayo stand with instruments for a general surgery procedure at the naval hospital. Having recently completed a more advanced surgical technologist school, Welsh exemplifies the skill and adaptability of Navy surgical technologists, who provide critical support across a wide range of procedures to sustain medical readiness while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 05:14
    Photo ID: 9336033
    VIRIN: 250918-N-MM059-9002
    Resolution: 969x1293
    Size: 270.51 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Gabriela Santesteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

