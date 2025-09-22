Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maria Lozano Mungia, a surgical technologist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, draws up local anesthetic using sterile technique before a procedure at the naval hospital. Surgical technologists are vital to Navy Medicine, ensuring safe and effective surgical care, while honing their skills to remain ready for operational deployments. Their expertise supports Sailors, Marines, and their families across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.