Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kandice Cullison, a surgical technologist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participates in a Code Purple Drill in the naval hospital’s main operating room. The exercise brings together the operating room, multi-service ward, emergency room, and anesthesia staff to strengthen teamwork and sharpen the command’s emergency response capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 05:14
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists
