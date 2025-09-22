Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kandice Cullison, a surgical technologist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participates in a Code Purple Drill in the naval hospital’s main operating room. The exercise brings together the operating room, multi-service ward, emergency room, and anesthesia staff to strengthen teamwork and sharpen the command’s emergency response capabilities.