    Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists [Image 2 of 6]

    Unsung Heroes of the Operating Room: Surgical Technologists

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Nella 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kandice Cullison, a surgical technologist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participates in a Code Purple Drill in the naval hospital’s main operating room. The exercise brings together the operating room, multi-service ward, emergency room, and anesthesia staff to strengthen teamwork and sharpen the command’s emergency response capabilities.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 05:14
    Photo ID: 9336030
    VIRIN: 250623-N-AJ882-7951
    Resolution: 444x592
    Size: 69.92 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

