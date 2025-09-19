Misawa Air Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force member and an attendee pose for a photo during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The event served as a bridge between the military and the community, allowing families to meet those who serve and learn more about their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)