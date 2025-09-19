Misawa Air Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A K9 handler assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron performs a demonstration during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Air Fest demonstrates how military partnerships extend beyond operations, serving as a bridge between service members and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)