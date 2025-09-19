Misawa Air Fest 2025

A K9 handler assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron performs a demonstration during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Air Fest demonstrates how military partnerships extend beyond operations, serving as a bridge between service members and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|09.20.2025
|09.21.2025 04:05
|9329414
|250921-F-KM882-1111
|5526x3677
|2.95 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|8
|1
