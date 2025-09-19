Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 3 of 7]

    Misawa Air Fest 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A K9 handler assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron performs a demonstration during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Air Fest demonstrates how military partnerships extend beyond operations, serving as a bridge between service members and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9329414
    VIRIN: 250921-F-KM882-1111
    Resolution: 5526x3677
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

