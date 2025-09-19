Misawa Air Fest 2025

A K9 handler assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron performs a demonstration during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The event showcased the professionalism and readiness of U.S. and Japanese forces, illustrating their bilateral commitment to peace, deterrence, and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
