Misawa Air Fest 2025

Attendees interact with airframe models during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The annual event drew thousands of visitors from across the region, offering aerial demonstrations, aircraft displays and interactive exhibits that highlighted the U.S.-Japan partnership and the mission of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)