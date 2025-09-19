Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    Misawa Air Fest 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Fighter Wing

    Attendees interact with airframe models during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The annual event drew thousands of visitors from across the region, offering aerial demonstrations, aircraft displays and interactive exhibits that highlighted the U.S.-Japan partnership and the mission of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9329416
    VIRIN: 250921-F-F3703-1588
    Resolution: 5528x3678
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
