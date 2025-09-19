Misawa Air Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local father and son watch aerial demonstrations during Misawa Air Fest on Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. By opening its gates to the public, the event gave thousands the chance to enjoy performances, displays, and hospitality in a family-friendly setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)