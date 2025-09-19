Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. John Mast (left) and Col. Katresha Bailey, command team of 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, raise a toast at the 10th MDSB ball at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept, 19, 2025. Camaraderie was strengthened through the formal gathering. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)