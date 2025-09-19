Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy J. Sellers, the senior enlisted advisor of Army Material Command, gives a speech during the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade ball at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept. 19, 2025. The ball was held as part of the Army’s time-honored tradition of unit celebrations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)